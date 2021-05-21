newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

This One Of A Kind 2011 Suter-BMW MotoGP Bike Goes To Auction

By Dustin Wheelen
RideApart
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwiss Grand Prix motorcycle rider Eskil Suter founded Suter Racing Technology (SRT) in 1996 while he was still competing in the 250cc class. Following his racing career, SRT developed a Superbike World Championship engine for the Petronas F1 team and helped with Kawasaki’s MotoGP efforts between 2004 and 2006. When Dorna launched the 600cc Moto2 class, Suter designed a chassis that claimed three consecutive Manufacturers' Championships (2010-2012).

www.rideapart.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Edwards
Person
Mika Kallio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Motogp#Bike#Motorcycle Racing#Rider#Swiss Grand Prix#Suter Racing Technology#Kawasaki#Motogp#Team Forward#American#Ohlins Ttx#Iconic Motorbikes#Bosch Motorsport#Chassis#Wheels#Brembo Monobloc Calipers#Engine#Oz Racing Magnesium#Srt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Cars
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Sports
Related
Carsbike-urious.com

Vintage Racer – 1973 Honda CB750

Ready for AHRMA racing, this non-street legal CB750 has been well modified and puts down 89 horsepower at the rear wheel. Highlights of the modifications include a 836cc bore with Wiseco pistons, Web racing camshaft, stronger valve springs, ported/polished head, Keihin 31mm CR carbs, Dyna ignition/coils, Barnett clutch, and even a period 70s Yoshimura exhaust. The front end is from a 1977 Honda CB750F and it’s been upgraded with dual front disc brakes (recently rebuilt) as well as Race Tech fork springs and Goodridge stainless steel brake lines. Suspension duties out back are handled by custom length/valved Ikon shocks and the whole thing rolls on Excel aluminum wheels with stainless spokes.
Beauty & Fashionthedrive.com

2021 Aprilia Tuono 660 Review: A Petite Bike That’s Beginner-Friendly and, Yeah, Kind of Expensive

Talk about provocative bodywork. If you enjoy playing the Name-That-Engine game, you’d probably recognize the 2021 Aprilia Tuono 660 as a twin cylinder with your eyes closed. But lift those lids and… disconnect. In the flesh, the latest from Noale isn’t quite what it seems, let alone sounds like. Call it Cognitive Motorcycle Dissonance 101—the inputs just don’t compute.
Bicyclescyclingweekly.com

Micro bike - inspired by viral Model-B bike - goes live via auction

The Model B bike made headlines last year when a Seattle-based industrial designer produced pre-production images of the unconventional pedal free e-bike. Kendall Toerner included Tesla logos throughout the personal project, though he did not work for Tesla. The design theory went viral, and now its creator is launching the Micro Bike based on those early designs.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Take a glance at the current world championship standings ahead of the French Grand Prix and you’ll see a sight that should utterly delight Aprilia’s PR department. After four races in 2021, Honda is second from last in the MotoGP constructors’ table, two points behind Aprilia – its points haul basically a one-man effort courtesy of an in-form Aleix Espargaro.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Marquez "careful" with Honda MotoGP bike feedback

The six-time MotoGP world champion felt the 2021 RC213V was lacking in mid-exit of corners last time out at Jerez compared to the bike he last rode in 2020. Admitting the base bike he is riding as he continues his comeback this weekend at the French Grand Prix is “not bad”, he conceded again it was still “missing something”.
BicyclesCleanTechnica

The Haoqi Fat Tire E-Bike — CleanTechnica Review

Haoqi burst onto the e-bike scene with a lineup of fat tire e-bikes at a budget price. The company sent us the Haoqi Black Leopard variant for us to test out and after several weeks of fun rides, we’re back to tell the tale. Disclaimer: Haoqi sent us this e-bike...
Motorsportsspeedcafe.com

Miller goes back-to-back with record MotoGP win

Jack Miller has defied a double long lap penalty to take a commanding MotoGP victory in the French Grand Prix. Having qualified third, Miller grabbed the lead immediately by beating Monster Energy Yamaha team-mates Fabio Quartararo and Maverick Viñales off the start line. There were many twists and tales along...
Motorsportsmotomatters.com

2021 Aragon World Supersport FP2 Result: Tuuli On Top

Nikki Tuuli continued his pace, albeit slower than this morning, with the quickest time in both sessions. Steven Odendaal was second quickest again, ahead of Jules Cluzel and Randy Krummenacher who finally set a lap time, fourth quickest this session and eighth overall. Results:. Pos No. Rider Bike Time Gap...
Motorsportsmotomatters.com

2021 Aragon World Superbike FP3 Result: New Format

An updated qualifying format gives World Superbike three qualifying sessions before Superpole while World Supersport gets only two on Friday. The third session took palce before World Supersport Superpole and resulted in Toprak Razgatlioglu, Scott Redding and Alex Lowes all setting laps under 1'50. Jonathan Rea missed out by just five hundredths of a second.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

Two races at one track “not pure” MotoGP – Espargaro

MotoGP’s 2020 calendar consisted of five double-header races which took place at repeat venues in Jerez, Austria, Misano, Aragon and Valencia as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 season kicked off with back-to-back Qatar races, with the Doha GP – along with a round in Portugal – added...
Cyclingtetongravity.com

​Kaos Seagrave Goes Full Send At Revolution Bike Park

Raw bike parts edits like this one get us excited for the upcoming summer riding season. Kaos Seagrave takes that raw riding style to heart in his latest banger from Wales’ Revolution Bike Park – a mini-Whistler located in the Welsh hills that’s frequented by some of the UK’s best riders. Check out some corner-smashing, manny-holding, euro-tabling goodness from one of the fastest (and most colorful) riders in the game.
Buying Carshypebeast.com

The Last GT40 Ford Ever Produced Is Now up For Auction

Vintage racing enthusiasts will be delighted to learn that the last GT40 Ford has ever produced is now up for auction over at Gooding & Company. Just one of 105 units ever manufactured, the GT40 in question — chassis P/1085 — was constructed back in 1969 and originally sold as a rolling chassis to Sir Malcolm Gutherie. It remained in storage in pristine condition until the late 2000s when the U.K.-based Racing Fabrications commissioned the car to its true JWA specifications, later used in various historic racing events.
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Unstable climate at one of the most famous motorsport MotoGP venues in Europe

The Sterilgarda Max Racing Team travelled to one of the most famous motorsport venues in Europe for the fifth round of 2021 MotoGP. For twenty-two years Le Mans has staged motorcycle Grand Prix racing and initially welcomed the FIM series back in 1969. The 2020 edition of the French event brought back memories of the only wet race of last season, and the unstable climate for springtime meant 2021 delivered another damp run at Le Mans.
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Hard Saturday for Ducati at Aragon WorldSBK Race1

Scott Redding and Michael Rinaldi finished fourth and seventh in the first race of the 2021 WorldSBK season. A quite complex Saturday for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team that will be back on track tomorrow for the Superpole Race and Race-2 of the Pirelli Aragon Round. Superpole. After a...
CarsRideApart

Snag This Homologation Ducati Before It's Too Late

This is a bike from 2008, but it's not just any bike from 2008, it's the Ducati 1098R. While you can head on over to your dealership, make a downpayment on a Panigale and call it a day, this particular example for sale on Bring a Trailer is one out of 450 in the world.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Davies: Ducati not putting enough effort into WSBK programme

Ducati has been the main challenger to the all-conquering Kawasaki squad since it debuted the Panigale V4 R in 2019, finishing just one point behind the Japanese marque in last year's standings as Scott Redding and Davies finished second and third to Jonathan Rea in the riders' classification. Davies, a...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Aragon WSBK: Rea leads Kawasaki 1-2 in damp Superpole race

Redding got the holeshot from second on the grid to take the lead into Turn 1, only for polesitter Rea to fight back and snatch the top spot at the following corner. Redding, Rea and Lowes continued to battle for the remainder of the opening lap, with each of the trio enjoying brief stints at the front.
MotorsportsCycle News

2021 Aragon WorldSBK Results (Updated)

The 2021 WorldSBK Championship got underway today with qualifying at MotorLand Aragon (Teruel, Spain), May 21. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha WorldSBK) was fastest rider in the morning’s FP1 practice and that was to prove to be the fastest session. His 1:49.952 eased out independent riders Chaz Davies (Team GoEleven Ducati) and Garrett Gerloff (GRT Yamaha) to second and third overall.