This One Of A Kind 2011 Suter-BMW MotoGP Bike Goes To Auction
Swiss Grand Prix motorcycle rider Eskil Suter founded Suter Racing Technology (SRT) in 1996 while he was still competing in the 250cc class. Following his racing career, SRT developed a Superbike World Championship engine for the Petronas F1 team and helped with Kawasaki’s MotoGP efforts between 2004 and 2006. When Dorna launched the 600cc Moto2 class, Suter designed a chassis that claimed three consecutive Manufacturers' Championships (2010-2012).www.rideapart.com