This One Of A Kind 2011 Suter-BMW MotoGP Bike Goes To Auction

Vintage racing enthusiasts will be delighted to learn that the last GT40 Ford has ever produced is now up for auction over at Gooding & Company. Just one of 105 units ever manufactured, the GT40 in question — chassis P/1085 — was constructed back in 1969 and originally sold as a rolling chassis to Sir Malcolm Gutherie. It remained in storage in pristine condition until the late 2000s when the U.K.-based Racing Fabrications commissioned the car to its true JWA specifications, later used in various historic racing events.