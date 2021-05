Yesterday the House of Representatives passed a bill to establish an independent commission to investigate the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. Thirty five Republicans broke against their party in support of the legislation including South Carolina’s Tim Rice and Wyoming’s Liz Cheney. The final vote on the House floor was 252-175. Yesterday’s vote came as some Republicans have tried to downplay the violence that occurred in Washington D.C. The bill will now move to the Senate where it will face another vote. There, supporters of the plan will need at least 10 Republicans to join all 50 Democrats in order to overcome a 60-vote filibuster and pass. Yesterday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he is opposed to the bill but wouldn’t say if he would vote against it.