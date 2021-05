Liftoff! Virgin Galactic has taken perhaps its most important step yet toward making the dream of selling suborbital flights to space tourists a reality. On May 22 at 10:34 a.m. Eastern, the firm’s VMS Eve aircraft took off from Spaceport America in New Mexico carrying the VSS Unity spaceship. Then at 11:26 a.m. Eastern time, the aircraft released the spaceship, which fired its engines for around 60 seconds.