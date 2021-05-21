newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Chris Broussard & Rob Parker Answer to Kwame Brown's Verbal Attacks on Them

Posted by 
Fox Sports Radio
Fox Sports Radio
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chris Broussard: “Kwame Brown has been going off on EVERYONE. ‘Kwame’s Revenge’ is what I’m calling it… We got no issues with Kwame and we really didn’t go hard on him. We talked about how we understand after YEARS and DECADES of getting beat up we understand why he’s coming out hard. But here’s what I say; for me, it’s come down to two things. One, Kwame has just degenerated into name-calling. If you look at the criticism that people have hurled at him over the years it’s all been basketball-related. Nobody has gone to his personality, nobody has criticized aspects of his lifestyle, nobody has talked about his personal life, nobody has just flat-out called him names, it’s just about your game. While that might hurt and maybe some people have gone too far, that’s ALL it was about… Here’s my thing. Kwame sounded like he was angry and ready to do something crazy when he first started coming out at people. We said we don’t want this thing to turn violent and turn ugly, and you don’t want these dudes getting in a street fight, but when you constantly talk about people like that at some point people get tired of talking… You say all this stuff about Matt Barnes and now this man says ‘let’s get in the ring and settle it like men’ and you ain’t even mentioned it. Instead of addressing Matt Barnes about wanting to box, you go off on two broadcasters. C’mon man.” (Full Video Above)

foxsportsradio.iheart.com
View All 16 Commentsarrow_down
Fox Sports Radio

Fox Sports Radio

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!

 https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwame Brown
Person
Matt Barnes
Person
Gilbert Arenas
Person
Stephen A Smith
Person
Stephen Jackson
Person
Jemele Hill
Person
Chris Broussard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mvp#Man#Name Calling#Personality#Bizarre Tirades#Attacks#Men#Calling#Long Winded R Rated Rants#Personal Life#Media Members#Popular Nba Analysts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Chris Broussard: "Nets Can't Win Title Without a Healthy James Harden"

Chris Broussard and Rob Parker debate whether or not the title chances for the Brooklyn Nets are contingent on James Harden's health. Chris believes the Nets will not win the championship, and potentially even fail to make it out of the East, without a healthy James Harden. Rob, however, believes that Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving still provide enough to give them a strong shot at the NBA title.
NBAYardbarker

Stephen Jackson appears to threaten Kwame Brown in Instagram post

Stephen Jackson and Kwame Brown have been going at it via social media and podcasts this week, and Jackson is ready to have a face-to-face discussion with Brown about it. Well, maybe even more than a discussion. In a YouTube video he published earlier this week, Brown blasted Jackson, Matt...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Rob Parker Calls Tim Tebow Deal 'The Most Ridiculous Thing I've Ever Heard'

Rob Parker: “This is the most ridiculous thing I have ever heard. I’ve never seen so many people bend over backward for a guy. I don’t get it. I don’t understand it. He got a baseball roster spot he didn’t deserve. People like him so they just do whatever they can. It’s mind-boggling. He’s 33 years old. BACK THEN people said ‘Why don’t you try out for tight end?’ and he wasn’t interested in that…. NOW he wants to play tight end, a position that he NEVER played in high school, never played in college, and never took a snap in his previous three years in the NFL… This iswthe worst thing that Urban Meyer could have done, when you start opening the doors for friends and family. The NFL is one of the worst sports leagues ever because there is nepotism EVERYWHERE.” (Full Segment Above)
NBAlakers365.com

Chris Broussard: Lakers’ impressive defense in win over Nuggets is a step in the right direction for L.A. | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Anthony Davis helped the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers snap their three-game losing streak last night against the Denver Nuggets. Davis scored 25 points and had a big block on Facundo Campazzo at the end of the game to seal the victory for the reigning NBA Finals Champs. After the game, AD could be seen saying quote 'we're back.' Chris Broussard breaks down the Lakers' victory and what made it impressive to him.
NBAshepherdgazette.com

Chris Broussard: Russell Westbrook struggled final evening as a result of Celtics “zeroing in” on him I UNDISPUTED

After losing to the Boston Celtics last night, the Washington Wizards head to an elimination game on Thursday against Indiana. Russell Westbrook had 1 rebound and zero assists in the second half and appeared to head to the locker room early. The Wizards shot 3-of-21 from three and when asked about the team’s shooting struggles after the game, Westbrook was blunt, saying QUOTE: ‘bleep happens.’ Chris Broussard breaks down Westbrook’s poor performance in Boston.
NBAlakers365.com

Chris Broussard: LeBron’s play-in complaints are poor timing and “self-serving” | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

LeBron James made his second start in over a month last night against the Toronto Raptors. However, the Los Angeles Lakers still lost. LeBron left in the fourth quarter due to soreness in his ankle. Reports say that the same ankle will keep him out of tonight's game against the Denver Nuggets. The reigning NBA Finals champs are currently in the sixth seed and are very close to the seventh, which will put them in the play-in tournament. LeBron is no fan of it, calling for quote 'whoever came up with it to be fired.' Chris Broussard explains why LeBron's complaints are an issue.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

In Defense of Kwame Brown

Doug Gottlieb comes to the defense of Kwame Brown despite his social media tirades. While Doug agrees that Brown should be certainly considered a “bust” since he was the number one overall pick, he did, in fact, have a more than respectable career. The blame lays more on the Wizards for drafting an immature guy out of high school an having unrealistic expectations.
NBAtheboxhouston.com

Kwame Brown Had All The Smoke For Stephen Jackson, Matt Barnes & Gilbert Arenas

Kwame Brown, the number one overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft, has lived with the distinction of being one of the biggest so-called busts in professional basketball history. By way of some live streams, the South Carolina native had some colorful and extremely profane words for Gilbert Arenas, Matt Barnes, and Stephen Jackson.
NBAlakers365.com

Chris Broussard: I’d Rather Have Kobe Bryant’s Career Over Tim Duncan

Today on The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard and Rob Parker, Chris and Rob discuss the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductees, headlined by Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan. Rob Parker says out of those 3, he would take Duncan's career because it was nearly flawless. Chris says he would easily take Kobe's career because of his significance as a cultural icon on and off the basketball court.
NBAlakers365.com

Chris Broussard: Anthony Davis is not getting it done for the Lakers | FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to the Washington Wizards 116-107, making the Lakers' record 1-3 since Anthony Davis' has returned. AD says LA has "to start playing with a sense of desperation", but Chris Broussard says it's AD that needs to step up if they want to make a Finals run. Broussard shares with the First Things First crew what he makes of Anthony Davis' comments.
NBAFOX Sports

NBA 6-Pack: Broussard defines the careers of Kobe, KG and Duncan

A group of basketball legends will be immortalized this weekend, highlighted by three of the NBA's greatest all-time talents. Chris Broussard is back to give his take on the legacies of Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan ahead of Saturday's enshrinement. 1. Kobe Bryant has given us countless memorable...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Why LeBron Isn't Considered an All-Time Great 'Scorer'

Rob Parker: “LeBron doesn’t have that jump shot. He doesn’t have that ‘move’. He fills the stat sheet, I don’t doubt that at all. Is it always pretty? Is he running over people and dunking? Yeah. Other guys have a ‘pretty’ jump shot, I think that’s why he’s not mentioned… It’s not pretty. It doesn’t matter though and he gets the job done, but when people talk about shooters and scorers it’s different… Most of the other guys have something pretty – a pretty jump shot or a pretty or patented move, and that’s what LeBron lacks.”
NBAclnsmedia.com

Kwame Brown Answers ALL THE Matt Barnes SMOKE

On the “All The Smoke” podcast with hosts NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas began sharing stories from his time on the Wizards in the early 2000s. Wizards 2002 1st Draft Selection, Kwame Brown, came up as Arenas began highlighting how Brown faced unrealistic...
NBAlakers365.com

Chris Broussard: With all due respect to Steph, LeBron & Lakers are the superior team | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Tonight, the Los Angeles Lakers will face the Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament, and Chris Broussard joins First Things First to lay out who he thinks will come out of tonight's game the winner. Broussard points out that Steph Curry could get hot and present a challenge for the Lakers, but ultimately L.A. has the best player on the court in LeBron James, and the 3rd best player in Anthony Davis. He expect Lakers to win handily over the Warriors.
NBAMinot Daily News

Ex-NBA player puts full-court press on bullying

This past week, a story has developed involving a former NBA player who has made headlines for standing up against several public sports media figures who, for years, have enjoyed laughs at his expense. Kwame Brown, an ex-professional basketball player who was the first overall selection in the 2001 NBA...