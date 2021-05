Billie Eilish’s recent British Vogue cover has everyone talking about her old Hollywood-inspired photoshoot, but what excited us most about the issue was the Grammy award-winning star's discussion about veganism with fellow superstar (and plant-based advocate) Orlando Bloom. During the Vogue interview, Eilish talked about her plant-based lifestyle, diving into her history with vegan diets and her work since then. The actor asked Eilish about her reasoning for adopting and promoting a plant-based lifestyle.