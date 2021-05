The sweetest surprise! Erin Napier is thrilled to welcome her second baby with husband Ben Napier — and her friends are equally as excited. “These girls. They surprised me with a weeknight dinner and diaper shower, the tradition in our circle of friends started by @malraz,” the Home Town star, 35, recently wrote via Instagram as she celebrated baby No. 2 surrounded by some of her closest friends. “Everyone bakes two of their favorite casserole, ready for the freezer. The pregnant girl gets one of each, and everyone else draws a number and takes one home, too. I’m so lucky to be loved by y’all!”