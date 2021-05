The limited series is built on a biopic template, but offers a transporting introduction to the man behind the myth. Halston. Haaaawlston. Hallllssston. The name is so satisfying to say. Lean into the “a,” linger over the “l,” how it morphs sibiliantly into the “s.” Pivot into the vaguely stentorian “ston,” converting all that liquid movement into a tone like a bell. Do it, because half the joy of Netflix’s limited series Halston is savoring the syllables the way star Ewan McGregor does—how he cracks out his character’s name and brand like a whip, the way his muses Liza Minelli (played by Krysta Rodriguez) and Elsa Peretti (Rebecca Dayan) say it like a caress, the way his lovers throw it up in the air with indignation and desire.