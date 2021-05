It’s another one for DJ Khaled. Another one of his Khaled Khaled music videos, that is, after earning another No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with his new album. Today’s visual is for “LET IT GO,” featuring a newly dreadlocked Justin Bieber and 21 Savage. This is the sixth in a recent string of Khaled Khaled videos, and it finds Khaled celebrating on the putting green with Bieber and Savage — and a slew of product placements, from Raising Cane’s chicken to Luc Belaire Luxe sparkling wine to Cîroc vodka to the Chime banking app. Oh, and an obviously fake alligator that Khaled wrestles in the middle of the video?