Summer has arrived, and many of us have already turned on our irrigation systems. Typically, we set our system to run on an odd-even schedule. But did you know that many people with an irrigation system tend to overwater their yard? You might be one of them and not even know it! In fact, here in Savage, we use on average three times more water during the summer than in the winter, and much of this water is used outdoors. You can save thousands of gallons of water in your landscape and save your plants from drowning by properly setting and scheduling your irrigation controller. Here are a few tips to follow: