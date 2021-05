The City of Powder Springs has partnered with Cobb & Douglas Public Health and Community Organized Relief Effort Georgia to provide two COVID-19 vaccine opportunities. The public may register for the two-shot Pfizer vaccine through CORE Georgia for a May 26/June 16 series, with the shots given from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ford Center Reception Hall, 4181 Atlanta Street in Powder Springs. To pre-register, visit cobbvax.coreresponse.org. Walk-ups will also be accepted with no appointment.