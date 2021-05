Now that some mandates have been lifted, that is opening up a whole lot of opportunities for families for the Summer. One of those opportunities is camping. KOA, very well known for their campgrounds announced they are opening for the 2021 Summer Camping Season. The KOA in Cloquet on Kampground Road announced they are ready to go. According to a press release by KOA, the Cloquet/Duluth KOA Journey is one of over 515 open-to-the-public KOA campgrounds in the U.S. and Canada.