BAY CITY, MI - Families are invited to enjoy the warm weather during an event this weekend that focuses on promoting healthy habits through the YMCA in Bay City. The Dow Bay Area Family YMCA is hosting its ‘Healthy Kids Day’ event from 1 - 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 23. This event is a part of the YMCA’s national initiative to improve the health and well-being of kids and families, according to a press release from the YMCA. Healthy Kids Day features free activities such as Summer Camp demos, open swim, giveaways, games, a chalk walk, crafts, and more to motivate families to stay active with their children throughout the summer.