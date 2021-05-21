newsbreak-logo
Lady Gaga says she lived in an ‘ultra-state of paranoia’ after rape left her pregnant

By Christi Carras, Angie Orellana Hernandez, Los Angeles Times
Marietta Daily Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePop musician Lady Gaga said she suffered a “total psychotic break” after being raped and impregnated by a music producer who took advantage of her when she was 19 years old. In the pilot episode of Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s new docuseries, out Friday on Apple TV+, the “Chromatica”...

Lady Gaga has revealed that she became pregnant at 19 years old after being raped by a male music producer. The singer spoke about her abuse in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's AppleTV+ docuseries 'The Me You Can't See'. Years later, Gaga went to the hospital to seek treatment for physical pain which she said felt familiar. It was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner by my parents' house because I was vomiting and sick 'cause I'd been being abused, Lady Gaga. The singer said that the producer threatened to "burn" her music if she didn't take her clothes off. Gaga confessed that she does not plan on publicly identifying the man and she hopes to never see him again. Gaga said she had a "total psychotic break" after the assault and "was not the same girl" for a couple of years after the incident. In recent years, the Grammy award winner was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and fibromyalgia.
Lady Gaga will be one of the "high-profile" guests on The Me You Can't See, a multi-part documentary series from Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry. The series will premiere on May 21, and will feature "honest discussions about mental health and emotional well-being while opening up about their mental health journeys and struggles." The series wants to help destigmatize mental health and let viewers know they're not alone.
Lady Gaga’s Pregnancy By Rape At 19 Revelation Proves #MeToo Has Only Begun To Hit The Music Industry

Even though the #MeToo movement started in the movie business, then made its way over to politics, we all knew at some point it would inevitably hit the music biz. It doesn't begin or unfortunately end with Russell Simmons though, a sad fact that pop queen Lady Gaga brought to light recently after making a shocking revelation that she was raped and left pregnant at 19 years old by an unnamed producer.
Lady Gaga talks trauma of rape in 'The Me You Can't See'

Lady Gaga got pregnant at 19 after being raped by a music producer — and suffered a "total psychotic break" because of the trauma, she said in a tearful new interview. The 35-year-old award-winning singer opened up about the traumatic experience, and the aftermath, on Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's show "The Me You Can't See."
Lady Gaga says producer who raped her at 19 ‘dropped me off pregnant on a corner’ because she was ‘vomiting and sick’

Lady Gaga divulged horrific details about a rape by a predator producer at 19 that left her pregnant and led her to suffer a "total psychotic break" years later. The Manhattan-born pop superstar revealed the hell she suffered as a young artist in the first episode of "The Me You Can't See," Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry's new Apple TV+ series that debuted Friday.
Lady Gaga tearfully recounts a producer raping her at 19 and the PTSD aftermath

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's Apple TV Plus documentary mental health miniseries The Me You Can't See has arrived, and the revelations are abundant. The first episode begins with Harry and Oprah sitting down and unpacking all the ways in which the last year has exacerbated the mental health crisis for everyone before Harry admits he began therapy four years ago.