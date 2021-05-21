New security laws for pools – If you have a pool read

(Spin Digit Editorial):- Northern Ireland, United Kingdom May 21, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Personal protective equipment (PPE) protects the user against health and safety risks at work. It may include safety helmets, gloves, visors, eye protection, high visibility clothing, and safety footwear. It also includes respiratory protective equipment (RPE). Where you are already using PPE in your work to protect against non-COVID-19 risks, you should continue to do so. Employers have a legal responsibility to protect their employees and customers in the workplace. COVID-19 is a different type of risk that you may normally face in a workplace and needs to be managed through social distancing, hand and respiratory hygiene, effective cleaning, and suitable PPE.