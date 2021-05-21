newsbreak-logo
New security laws for pools – If you have a pool read

mtltimes.ca
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to years of several corners requests about new security laws for pools, inground and out have changed to reduce children from drowning. After many years the Quebec government has finally complied. Pools that were installed before November 2010 were grandfathered and have a 24 month grace period to apply...

mtltimes.ca
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pools#New Laws#New Rules#Maximum Security#Pool Safety Measures#Inground Pools#Bushes#Diving Accidents#Chain Link Fences#Height#Quebec#Hedge#Spinal Cord Injuries
