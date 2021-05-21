newsbreak-logo
Thief steals thousands of dollars in wigs, weaves and hair products, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 1 day ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — McDonough police said a thief broke into a store and stole thousands of dollars worth of weaves, wigs and other hair products.

Police said the robbery happened on May 15 at Jolie Hair on Jonesboro Road in McDonough.

The suspect was wearing a gray sweatshirt with lettering on it, light-blue gloves and Saucony sneakers, police said.

Police said the thief used a green army duffel bag to carry the stolen items.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

