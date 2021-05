In 2016, there were 3.19 fatal helicopter accidents per 100,000 flight hours showing a decrease from the previous year that recorded 3.67 fatal accidents per 100,000 flight hours. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, of the 106 helicopter accidents that occurred in 2016, 17 of them were deadly. Helicopters are not often thought of when discussing aviation accidents, but helicopters are widely used for several important functions. They help fight fires, capture the news, for military operations, assisting police searches, and to perform emergency rescue missions.