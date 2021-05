Shady Spring boys basketball coach Ronnie Olson can finally change his socks with the thrill of victory far outweighing the smell of the feet. Whether it was Olson’s superstitions or just a team peaking offensively and defensively at the right time, the No. 3 Tigers finished off quite a run through Class AAA Saturday, using a second-half surge to pull past No. 5 Wheeling Central for a 55-43 victory in the state tournament championship game at the Charleston Coliseum.