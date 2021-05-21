newsbreak-logo
‘Hocus Pocus’ sequel to put a spell on Disney+ next year

By Jami Ganz, New York Daily News
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey’ll put another spell on you, come 2022. The long-awaited “Hocus Pocus 2″ will hit Disney+ in 2022, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprising their roles as the Sanderson sisters, according to a press release Thursday. The sequel to the 1993 Halloween cult classic will center...

