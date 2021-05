By Lincoln Feast SYDNEY (Reuters) - Stephanie Gilmore has just about done it all in surfing since exploding onto the professional scene as a 19-year-old rookie in 2007, when she won the first of her seven World Championship titles. The sport's Olympic debut this year has offered the Australian a fresh challenge and while standing on top of the podium in Japan would probably surpass a record-breaking eighth world title, the hyper-competitive 33-year-old wants it all.