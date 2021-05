Home » Destiny 2 » How to Get Class Swords in Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer. Class Swords in Season of the Splicer are powerful melee weapons that you can get in the game. Each Destiny 2 class gets their own weapon: Crown-Splitter for Titans, Quickfang for Hunters, and Eternity’s Edge for Warlocks. Naturally, everyone wants to know how to obtain the swords as soon as possible. We’ll aim to help you out with our How to Get Class Swords in Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer guide.