Stephen King's adaptation Lisey's Story is coming to Apple TV+ on June 4th. The adaptation was adapted by the author himself, with J.J. Abrams executive producing. Pablo Larraín also executive produces as well as directs the series, which stars Julianne Moore and Clive Owen. Moore is also an executive producer. Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, and Ron Cephas Jones also star. You can see the first image from the series down below. Julianne Moore talked to EW a little bit about the series, and it sounds like King and crew were extremely faithful to the novel while bringing it to life.