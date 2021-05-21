newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn Center, MN

Minneosta AG's office to prosecute case against officer charged in killing of Daunte Wright

By Jordan Williams
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BHKTv_0a79y4OA00
© © Getty Images

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison ’s (D) office plans to prosecute the case against the former Brooklyn Center police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright, he announced Friday.

Ellison’s office said in a statement that it will supervise the prosecution, review of evidence and charges filed against former officer Kim Potter, who was charged with second-degree manslaughter in April after shooting Wright during a traffic stop.

Wright was pulled over for expired tags, but during the stop it was discovered that there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Body camera footage showed that when two officers tried to put Wright in handcuffs, he attempted to get back into his car. An officer is then heard screaming “tase him” multiple times.

Former Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon, who resigned after the shooting, said it appeared that Potter meant to reach for her stun gun but accidentally grabbed her gun.

Potter also resigned from the police department two days after the shooting, marking the end to her 26-year career with the department. She is set to face trail in December.

“Prosecutors are ministers of justice. This means we must and will follow justice wherever it leads,” Ellison said in a statement. “I promise the Wright family and all Minnesotans that I will handle this prosecution responsibly and consistent with the law, and that I will be guided by the values of accountability and transparency.”

Wright’s killing, which came during the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin over the death of George Floyd last year, sparked demonstrations in Brooklyn Center and other cities.

A jury convicted Chauvin in April of second- and third-degree murder, as well as second-degree manslaughter.

The prosecution of Potter’s case will be led by Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank, who was the presenting attorney in Chauvin’s trial. Ellison plans to “actively assist” in the case.

Ellison’s office said the first step, which is reviewing the evidence and the charges against Potter, is already underway.

The Hill

The Hill

216K+
Followers
19K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Brooklyn Center, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Brooklyn Center, MN
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn Center, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Frank
Person
George Floyd
Person
Keith Ellison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Shooting#Police Chief#Attempted Murder#Attorney General#Department Of Justice#Chief Justice#Minneosta Ag#Minnesotans#Brooklyn Center Police#20 Year Old Daunte Wright#Officer#Third Degree Murder#Gun#Handcuffs#April
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Hill

Epstein guards strike deal with prosecutors to avoid jail time

Two guards with the Bureau of Prisons who were watching disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein the night he killed himself will avoid any jail time after striking a plea deal, despite admitting they falsified records. Tova Noel and Michael Thomas were accused of sleeping and surfing the internet the night Epstein...
Nevada StatePosted by
The Hill

Nevada police asked children of deaf Black woman to interpret for them as they detained her

The North Las Vegas Police Department asked the children of Andrea Hollingsworth, a Black woman who is deaf, to interpret for them as they arrested her. Body camera footage released by the department and Hollingsworth’s own Facebook live of the incident has caused backlash as it shows officers involving the children in the arrest of their mother, Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
The Hill

Minneapolis shooting leaves 2 dead, 8 injured: police

Two people were killed and eight others were injured in a shooting Saturday in downtown Minneapolis, according to the city's police department, the latest reported mass shooting this year. The Minneapolis Police Department announced that of the injured victims, one man is in critical condition, while the others were being...
Brooklyn Center, MNPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Officer Who Shot and Killed Daunte Wright Will Stand Trial, Judge Rules

The former Brooklyn Center police officer who killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright after allegedly mistaking her handgun for a Taser during a traffic stop will face trial for the April shooting, a Minneapolis judge ruled Monday. Kim Potter, 48, was charged with second-degree manslaughter after shooting Wright in the chest on April 11 during a traffic stop over expired car tabs. Potter was arrested on April 14, one day after she and Chief Tim Bannon both resigned from the Brooklyn Center Police Department. She had been on the force for 26 years.
Brooklyn Center, MNkvrr.com

Officer charged in Daunte Wright death to stand trial Dec. 6

MINNEAPOLIS – A December trial has been set for a former suburban Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter is scheduled to stand trial Dec. 6, barring any future scheduling conflicts. The date was set during a Monday pretrial hearing, during which Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu found there was probable cause for the case to proceed.
Brooklyn Center, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Former police officer charged in Daunte Wright killing will go to trial in December

The case against a former Brooklyn Center police officer charged with manslaughter in the killing of Daunte Wright will go to trial in December. Hennepin County District Judge Regina Chu found there was probable cause to support the charge of second-degree manslaughter against former police officer Kimberly Potter at a virtual court hearing Monday conducted via Zoom. A trial is scheduled for Dec. 6.
Brooklyn Center, MNKEYC

Former police officer Kim Potter in court

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (KEYC) - The former Brooklyn Center Police officer charged with second-degree manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death is scheduled to appear in court via videoconference. Kim Potter has an omnibus hearing, also known as a pretrial hearing, this afternoon in Hennepin County. The hearing is to go over...
Brooklyn Center, MNPosted by
The Hill

Ex-officer who fatally shot Duante Wright to face trial in December

A Minneapolis judge ruled on Monday that the trial of the former Brooklyn Center, Minn., police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright can proceed. Hennepin County Judge Regina M. Chu said during a virtual omnibus hearing that she identified probable cause to hold up the charges against Kim Potter, who was captured on body camera footage last month shooting Wright during a traffic stop, The Washington Post reported on Monday.
Brooklyn Center, MNPosted by
KARE 11

Tentative trial date set for Kim Potter, charged in Daunte Wright's death

MINNEAPOLIS — A tentative trial date has been set for former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, charged in the fatal shooting of motorist Daunte Wright. During a short Zoom hearing Hennepin County District Court Judge Regina Chu scheduled the trial to begin Dec. 6. "It's to the benefit of everyone to expedite this case and come to a resolution or trial as early as possible,” Judge Chu said.
Brooklyn Center, MNfroggyweb.com

Trial scheduled for former Brooklyn Center officer charged in deadly shooting

MINNEAPOLIS – A December trial date has been set for a former suburban Minneapolis police officer charged with second-degree manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter is scheduled to stand trial Dec. 6, barring any future scheduling conflicts. The date was set during a Monday pretrial hearing, during which Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu found there was probable cause for the case to proceed. Potter appeared at the hearing via videoconference with her attorney, Earl Gray.
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Hill

New York AG rolls out police reform efforts targeting use of force

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) on Friday rolled out a broad police reform push that would target law enforcement’s use of deadly force. James on Friday announced that a bill is being introduced in the state legislature that would amend New York’s use of force law to an “absolute last resort” from “one of simple necessity.” New penalties would also be slapped on officers who use unnecessary force.