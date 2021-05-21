newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fulton County, GA

Judge allows Fulton County absentee ballots to be unsealed for fraud examination

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jg8VM_0a79xvgH00

ATLANTA — Fulton County absentee ballots are set to undergo another review after a Henry County judge ruled Friday that a group challenging the county’s handling of ballots can move forward in gathering evidence.

This stems from a lawsuit filed on Christmas Eve by a nine of citizens challenging the chain of custody, error rates in ballot scanning and other alleged mismanagement in Fulton County.

The ruling supports discovery in the civil case.

Fulton County will retain custody of the ballots during the review process as required by law. But after multiple state led recounts and audits, including one requested by former President Donald Trump, this is not a ballot review that will be funded by taxpayers.

“If you want it, you pay for it,” said Superior Court Judge Brian Amero Friday. “That’s typical.”

“We’re prepared to do that,” answered counsel for the plaintiffs.

A review of roughly 145,000 ballots cannot change the certified election results but plaintiffs say it will prove a point they’ve been trying to make about how Fulton County mishandled elements of the process, like ballot chain of custody and legitimacy of an audit process.

“We’ve had three — what we feel like are illegitimate-- attempts to determine what the election results are and I think we’ll actually, this time, find out for sure what’s right,” said Garland Favorito, an election watchdog and one of the plaintiffs in the case.

This ruling marks the first advancement of this type of evidence in any case challenging similar claims throughout Georgia after dozens of Republican Party-led challenges failed to move through state and federal courts last year.

The plaintiffs told Channel 2 investigative reporter Nicole Carr that they don’t consider this an election challenge.

“What this case is, is about equal protection and all the voters’ rights in Georgia, because if counterfeit ballots were introduced into the count, they diluted the votes,” Favorito said.

“Obviously I was just stunned to think that it has gotten this far. It’s a circus that just keeps on going,” said Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts.

Pitts pointed right back to the multiple recounts.

“It gets to be a little ridiculous what’s happening with this. Sometimes in politics, sometimes you lose, sometimes you win. In this case, the other side lost,” Pitts said.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who was on the receiving end of calls from former President Donald Trump pressuring him to overturn election results, issued a statement Friday, supportive of recourse through courts.

“From day one I have encouraged Georgians with concerns about the election in their counties to pursue those claims through legal avenues,” the statement read. “Fulton County has a long standing history of election mismanagement that has understandably weakened voters’ faith in its system. Allowing this audit provides another layer of transparency and citizen engagement.”

Earlier this year, the state’s election monitor who was assigned via a decree with Fulton County, reported his observations of operations to the state elections board.

The monitor, a Republican serving in a non-partisan observing role, told the state that Fulton could improve upon sloppy management but nothing he’d observed over several months supported the claim of a stolen election.

His report came amid attempts to replace Fulton elections director Rick Barron.

Former U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler, a Republican who lost the January runoff election to Democrat Senator Raphael Warnock, issued a statement through her newly-formed voter registration group, Greater Georgia Action.

The statement reads, in part, “Unfortunately, inconsistencies in Fulton County’s November 2020 absentee ballots cast serious doubt on voters’ faith in our elections.”

“The integrity of future elections is critical, and Judge Amero’s decision is a helpful step in restoring transparency, accountability, and voter confidence,” more of the statement reads. “We look forward to the findings and their role in promoting transparency and rebuilding faith in our elections.”

Stacey Abrams’ voting rights group Fair Fight called the review “a sideshow, not an audit,” in comments to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The AJC reporting the group likened the review to a GOP-authorized audit in Arizona’s Maricopa County.

Details about the scope of the audit and how it will be carried out will be determined by the court at a later date.

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
County
Fulton County, GA
Fulton County, GA
Elections
Fulton County, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Kelly Loeffler
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Absentee Ballots#County Judge#Voter Registration#Voter Fraud#Superior Court#Federal Case Law#Plaintiffs#Republican Party#Channel 2#Georgians#Democrat#Greater Georgia Action#Fair Fight#Ajc#Gop#Counterfeit Ballots#Maricopa County#Ballot Scanning#Ballot Chain#Counsel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
Iowa StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Bomb-making materials found inside inmate’s cell at Iowa prison

ANAMOSA, Iowa — Authorities are investigating after officials found materials that could have been used to make a bomb in an inmate’s cell on Friday at Anamosa State Penitentiary in Iowa, according to multiple reports. Officials with the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations visited the prison and interviewed inmates after...
Augusta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Fulton judge to hear lawsuit over Augusta-area court split

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A lawsuit challenging a plan to create a new judicial circuit covering Columbia County will be heard by a retired Fulton County judge. The Augusta Chronicle reports Senior Judge Gail S. Tusan was appointed to preside over the case on Wednesday after all the judges in the current Augusta Judicial Circuit recused themselves.
Fulton County, GAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

North Fulton’s Liz Hausmann back representing metro Atlanta on ACCG board

Fulton County Commissioner Liz Hausmann has been re-appointed to represent metro Atlanta’s counties in the Association County Commissioners of Georgia. The ACCG advocates for Georgia’s counties to politicians and organizes trainings to help improve county services. ExploreGa. first lady speaks with Fulton leaders about human trafficking. Hausmann, who represents a...
Fulton County, GAMarietta Daily Journal

Casey Seiler: The wages of falsehood

May 16—On Jan. 6, mere hours before an angry mob of Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol, the Times Union published a fact-check of the claims made by U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik to justify her decision to vote against certification of the Electoral College votes of four states won by Joe Biden because of what she described as "serious questions."
Fulton County, GAlegalnews.com

Court Digest

ATLANTA (AP) — The family of an 18-year-old who died in a Georgia jail said in a lawsuit that his death was the result of medical neglect by health care workers at the facility. WXIA-TV reports that Tyrique Tookes died after about six weeks in the Fulton County Jail. He...
Georgia StatePosted by
Newsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Allegedly Violated Georgia Tax Law By Claiming Two Permanent Residences

Republican Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has allegedly violated a Georgia tax law by claiming permanent residence at two different addresses. Greene allegedly filed two active homestead exemptions in her 2020 Georgia state tax documents, according to WSB-TV. A homestead exemption provides a large tax break for state residents, usually granting a $2,000 exemption from most county and school taxes.
Fulton County, GAcbslocal.com

‘This Should Have Never Happened’: Attorneys Announce Lawsuit In Death Of 18-Year-Old Fulton County Jail Inmate

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — The family of Tyrique Tookes, 18, and their attorneys announced a lawsuit against the people responsible for his care inside the Fulton County Jail. Tookes, who was booked into the jail in March 2019, was found dead in his cell in May 2019, after complaining about chest pains for several days. Authorities launched both criminal and civil investigations.
Fulton County, GAfultoncountyga.gov

Commissioner Hausmann Reappointed to ACCGs Board of Managers

Fulton County District 1 Commissioner Liz Hausmann has been reappointed and sworn in to serve on the Association County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG or Georgia’s County Association) Board of Managers to represent the association’s Third District. In addition, she has been named to the ACCG Executive Committee. “ACCG works to...
Fulton County, GAfox5atlanta.com

Fulton County sees chaotic vote for GOP chair, latest election headache

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - It sounds like the 2020 presidential election in Georgia all over again. Republicans in Fulton County are making claims of election stealing, counting irregularities and illegal votes surrounding a chaotic county convention last month that has two different people claiming victory. The drama centers on a...