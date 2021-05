(Los Angeles, CA) — The California Highway Patrol says as of 4pm Wednesday that there have been nearly 60 incidents of cars being hit with a BB gun across Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside Counties in the past few weeks. The latest incidents took place Wednesday morning, when a Toyota Camry traveling westbound on the Riverside (91) Freeway was hit by a projectile that shattered the driver’s side window. The victim was not injured in that attack. Another vehicle was struck on the same freeway in Anaheim Hills but the driver was okay. A third incident occurred Tuesday night, once again on the Riverside (91) Freeway between Anaheim and Corona, where a projectile hit the driver’s side window of a sedan. The driver was not injured.