Where to Eat in Rainier Valley and Rainier Beach
The adjacent neighborhoods in Seattle’s southeast corner distill so much history into one compact corridor—shoreline and industry, immigration, economic migration, and the defining forces of transit and developers. All of this yields a restaurant landscape that isn’t exactly dense (unless you count the fast food giants along the Rainier Avenue corridor). But it does offer a glorious variety, from Ethiopian coffee culture to stuffed Japanese pastries. Rainier Beach’s tiny old town strip even includes a pair of genuine destination restaurants facing each other across 57th Avenue South.www.seattlemet.com