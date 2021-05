Housemarque is being put through its paces, as its PlayStation 5 exclusive Returnal has been causing trouble with various bugs. A number of players have been hit with some pretty nasty problems, like doors not opening, the inability to pick up items, and game crashes. While those crashes might be a problem on Sony's side, it seems the developer has been working hard to sort everything out. A previous patch was messing with people's save data, but with today's latest update, it seems Housemarque is getting things back under control.