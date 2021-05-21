newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Onshore Gains Nudge U.S. Rig Count Higher as GOM Total Shrinks

By Jeremiah Shelor
naturalgasintel.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGains in land drilling offset a decline in the Gulf of Mexico (GOM) to send the U.S. natural gas rig count two units higher to 455 for the week ended Friday (May 21), according to the latest numbers from Baker Hughes Co. (BKR). Four oil-directed rigs were added in the...

www.naturalgasintel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Natural Gas Prices#Oil Drilling#U S Oil Production#U S Prices#Baker Hughes Co#Enverus#Gom#Canadian#The Cana Woodford#Price Markets#Eia#Eagle Ford#Mmcf#Duc#Ngi S Hub Flow#Anadarko#Land Drilling#Natural Gas Production#Permian Basin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Oil Production
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Baker Hughes USA Rig Count Edges Upward

The overall U.S. rotary rig count increased by two to 455 drilling units this week, Baker Hughes Co. (NYSE: BKR) reported Friday. In its weekly count of operating drilling units Baker Hughes noted that U.S. oil rigs increased by four, now totaling 356. The U.S. gas and miscellaneous rig tallies each dropped by one to 99 and zero units, respectively, the service company added.
Energy IndustryOdessa American

Basin rig count unchanged as prices decline

The rig count in the Permian Basin was unchanged this week, the latest count Friday by Baker Hughes shows, with 231 rigs active in the region. A year ago, 162 rigs were active in the region. Nationally, the oil and gas rig count is up two from last week at...
TrafficPosted by
Financial World

Crude caroms 2% on Gulf of Mexico storm, but clocks worst weekly plunge since March

On Friday, both UK and US crude oil futures’ prices bounced back after having been faltered three straight sessions in a row, mostly boosted up over weather concerns in Gulf of Mexico, however, had recorded their worst weekly percentage declines since March as investors were bracing for a return of Iranian crude following significant development about lifting a swathe of US sanctions on Tehran.
Trafficspglobal.com

Stronger gas spot prices on year increase gas to coal switching in MISO, SPP

Houston — Natural gas spot prices in the Midcontinent have strengthened year on year, widening gas to coal premiums in the region and providing downside risk to natural gas generation. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Gas prices across the Midcontinent have been trading...
Energy Industrysteelmarketupdate.com

Active Gas & Oil Rig Counts Rise in U.S., Fall in Canada

The number of active oil and gas drill rigs increased this past week for the United States, while the Canadian rig count declined, according to data released by oilfield services company Baker Hughes. The rig count is important to the steel industry because it is a leading indicator of oil country tubular goods demand.
Industrynaturalgasintel.com

Oasis Selling Permian Assets for $406M, Doubling Down on Williston

Oasis Petroleum Inc. said Thursday it is exiting the Permian Basin to become a Williston Basin pure play. The Houston-based independent is selling its Permian acreage to an undisclosed buyer for total gross consideration of up to $481 million. Oasis will receive $406 million at closing and up to three...
Energy IndustryUS News and World Report

Oil Drillers and Bitcoin Miners Bond Over Natural Gas

(Reuters) - On U.S. oil patches stretching along the Rockies and Great Plains, trailers hitched to trucks back up toward well pads to capture natural gas and convert it on the spot into electricity. The trailers - carrying pipes, generators and computers - are called “mining rigs.” But their owners...
Trafficmarinelink.com

Oil Jumps on Weather Concerns in Gulf of Mexico

Oil prices jumped 2% on Friday after three days of losses, driven higher as a storm formed in the Gulf of Mexico, but were on track for a weekly fall as investors braced for the return of Iranian crude supplies after officials said Iran and world powers made progress a nuclear deal.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

U.S. drillers add oil and gas rigs for fourth week in a row -Baker Hughes

May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. energy firms added oil and natural gas rigs for a fourth week in a row as higher oil prices prompt some drillers to return to the wellpad. The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose two to 455 in the week to May 21, its highest since April 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co said in its closely followed report on Friday. RIG-USA-BHIRIG-OL-USA-BHIRIG-GS-USA-BHI.
Energy Industrynaturalgasintel.com

Many LNG Export Projects ‘Not Needed’ in IEA Net-Zero Model

Many of the liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities already under construction or in planning will not be needed in the future if the world is to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, the International Energy Agency said in a bombshell report this week. The world’s oil and...
Energy Industrynaturalgasintel.com

Taproot Adding More Oil Infrastructure in DJ

Denver-based Taproot Energy Partners LLC said its midstream affiliate plans to construct an oil gathering pipeline at its Platte River property in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin for Confluence Resources LP. Taproot, which plans to have the project in service by July 1, said it now has more than 325,000 dedicated...
Industrysmarteranalyst.com

Oasis Petroleum to Sell Permian Basin Assets for $481M

Oasis Petroleum (OAS) has reached an agreement for the sale of its entire Permian basin portfolio. The company has sold its entire position for a total potential consideration of $481 million. $406 million will be paid upon the closing of the deal, with three additional $25 million payments dependent on West Texas Intermediate (WTI) prices averaging $60 a barrel in each calendar year from 2023 to 2025.
Utica, NYmarcellusdrilling.com

Enverus Rig Count @ 543 (-12); Marcellus @ 33 (-2), Utica @ 11 (-1)

After record gains since the beginning of the year, the Enverus U.S. rig count slid backwards over the past week, for the week ending May 19. The national rig count fell by 12, while the Marcellus lost two rigs (one each in the wet and dry gas regions), and the Utica lost one rig. The combined M-U now has 44 active rigs. The Haynesville in Louisiana (and East Texas), the main competitor to the M-U, lost one rig and now operates 50 active rigs.
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil rallies for the session amid possible Gulf of Mexico storm, prices fall for the week

Oil futures rallied on Friday, finding support from a potential storm in the Gulf of Mexico. Prices still posted a loss for the week as traders continued to eye developments toward an Iran nuclear deal. The "possibility of the return on Iranian oil," pressured prices for the week, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. On Friday, however, prices got a boost from concerns about a weather system developing in the Gulf of Mexico, he said. "A tropical disturbance is a reminder that [Atlantic] hurricane season is upon us, and it seems to want to start early." Next week, oil traders are likely to "focus on the Iran deal, but also get a sense of the demand expected for the Memorial Day Holiday -- the unofficial kickoff to the summer driving season," said Flynn. West Texas Intermediate oil for July delivery rose $1.64, or nearly 2.7%, to settle at $63.58 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract, fell about 2.7%, according to FactSet data.
Energy Industryhartenergy.com

US Oil Rig Count Rises to Highest Level Since April 2020

U.S. energy firms added oil and natural gas rigs for a fourth week in a row as higher oil prices prompt some drillers to return to the well pad. The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, rose two to 455 in the week to May 21, its highest since April 2020, Baker Hughes Co. said in its weekly report.
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Weekly US coal output totals 12.3 million st, up 48.5% on year: EIA

Weekly US coal production was estimated at 12.3 million st, up 9% from the week before and 48.5% from the corresponding year-ago week, Energy Information Administration data showed May 20. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. Weekly output reached its highest level since the...