newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The best Kar98k loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone

Digital Trends
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a multitude of viable weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone, thanks to Raven Software’s recent season 3 update. One weapon that has continued to dominate the playing field since the game launched is the Kar98k, a lightweight marksman rifle that packs a punch. Professional players use this weapon to win high-dollar tournaments, and for good reason. If used correctly, the Kar can take down players quickly and efficiently, making it a top-tier choice.

www.digitaltrends.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warzone#Loadout#Duty Game#Assault Weapons#Raven Software#Kar98k#Singuard Custom#The Sniper Scope Optic#E O D#Traditional Multiplayer#Enemies#Snipers#Viable Weapons#Ttk#Equipping Overkill#Perks#Explosives#The Game#Skilled Players#Professional Players
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Call of Duty
News Break
Call of Duty: Warzone
Related
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 Might Feature a COD 2021 Reveal

Call of Duty Season 4 might reveal the next installment in the franchise set to be developed by Sledgehammer Games. We've already seen Warzone be used multiple times as a platform for franchise announcements. It was notably used for an in-game event in which Black Ops Cold War was revealed. Activision announced Sledgehammer Games is developing the next title, but there's been no confirmation on what time period that title will be set in.
Video GamesPosted by
Hacker Noon

5 Skyrim Combat Mods Well Worth Installing

Skyrim’s come a long way in the last decade. Thanks to its extensive modding community, there are thousands of new things to add to the game such as Skyrim weapons, magic and even body mods. Just about every part of the game can be modified and expanded on to varying degrees letting every playthrough be as different as you want it to be. Skyrim’s combat mods are no different and have a massive impact on the game. So, if you’re wondering what to pick for your next playthrough, just keep reading.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Receives New CARV.2 Rifle

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War are both receiving the new CARV.2 tactical rifle for Thursday's patch. As this gun could start a new meta in Warzone and Cold War play, here's how to obtain the new CARV.2 tactical rifle. Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Gets...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

An new mod series adds the trappings of Mass Effect to RimWorld

The hands-down best modding team for RimWorld is working on a spate of new content from the Mass Effect universe, putting the "story, races, objects, and conflicts of Mass Effect" into the sci-fi colony management and survival strategy game. The goal of the mod series is to drop the things of Mass Effect into RimWorld as though they belong there, not reskin the whole game. The core mod for RimEffect is now on the Steam Workshop, and this first of many adds... a lot.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Call of Duty: Warzone teases Rambo, John McClane & more coming to Verdansk

The official Call of Duty Twitter account appears to be teasing the arrival of 80s movie icons to Call of Duty: Warzone in the near future. It started towards the end of last week, when the official account posted the stats of a certain "SURVIVORJOHN#1009062" which internet slueths quickly deduced were referring to one John Rambo and then later, the account retweeted a comment from a fan asking for 80s action heroes to be added to the game and added its own thinking emoji as a response.
Video Gamesthumbsticks.com

The best and worst weapons in Returnal

Atropos is a dangerous place. Best be sure you’re well equipped with our guide to the best and worst weapons in Returnal. The newest roguelike on the block, Returnal is proving to be an intense challenge as it tasks you with avoiding a myriad of glowing orbs, bolts, and waves – and death means you have to start it all over again. In short, Returnal really wants you dead. (At least you don’t need to reinstall the game again now, though.)
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Call of Duty: Warzone Congratulates Call of Duty League Champions with Special Reveal

Call of Duty: Warzone has revealed a new statue in-game that honors the 2020 Call of Duty League champions. Players can check out the statue at the Verdansk ’84 Stadium, which was modeled after the real-world Call of Duty League championship trophy. The statue pays respects to the most recent champions, the Dallas Empire, by placing the team’s logo at the base. Furthermore, the entire championship-winning roster has been immortalized in-game with massive banners featuring their portraits and names above the stadium entrance.