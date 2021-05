When is an absolutely beautiful flower really a weed? Well, let me tell you about a few that grow in my garden!. The number one problem flower at our home is the Shirley Poppy. It’s a self seeding annual that has followed us from home to home the past fifteen or so years. A friend gave me seeds in a film canister many years ago. She told me to throw them on the ground in late fall to early winter and wait for the spring show. I did that and the poppies came in March the following year (and they were spectacular!)—and every year thereafter. Now I give seeds to friends, family and perfect strangers!