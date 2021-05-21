Netflix catches flak for hosting an all-male panel

Following today’s big season 3 premiere, can you expect a Master of None season 4 to happen? Is there a reason to have any hope?. Suffice it to say, the road to a Master of None season 3 has been long and full of all sorts of questions. Series star Aziz Ansari has stepped more behind the camera for season 3 following a number of headlines and accusations within his personal life; Lena Waithe instead is more of the focus for the new batch of episodes. Her character had been previously introduced, but she is placed front and center this time around.