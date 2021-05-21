In the stars over Ghana, he saw his skin - and strength. Now, this Harmony grad is Ivy League-bound.
Raine Brookshire found his place in the world by looking at the stars. The constellations had a certain beauty, and they also reminded him of his own skin. Raine, a 17-year-old senior at Harmony School of Discovery, was diagnosed with vitiligo when he was just 12 and living in Ghana. It’s a condition in which the skin unevenly loses its pigment, resulting in light patches. It started on his right leg behind his knee and spread to his ankle.www.houstonchronicle.com