In the stars over Ghana, he saw his skin - and strength. Now, this Harmony grad is Ivy League-bound.

Allston, MA Harvard University’s new Science and Engineering Complex (SEC), designed by Behnisch Architekten, has just been completed and will open its doors to students in the fall of 2021. Located across the Charles River from Harvard’s historic Cambridge campus, the SEC is the university’s latest significant addition to its Allston campus. Its diverse mix of labs and collaborative spaces also furthers a robust culture of interdisciplinary work. The SEC’s cutting-edge laboratory space, generous approach to collaborative environments and innovative, high-performance façade support the research of some of Harvard’s most translational innovators as they work on visionary projects inside the building, such as flying and swimming microbots, wearable robotics, data privacy tools, novel drug delivery platforms, and brain-electronic interfaces, to name a few.