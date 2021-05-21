newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fenton, MI

Fenton VFW to hold smaller scale Memorial Day event

By Tri-County Times
Tri-County Times
 1 day ago

 The Fenton Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Post 3243 and Auxiliary will take part in a procession to honor fallen veterans on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31.  The VFW members and their guests will gather at the Post at 1148 N. LeRoy Street and head south on LeRoy at 9 a.m. They will stop for a short wreath presentation at the bridge over the Shiawassee River. They will then proceed south on LeRoy, right (west) on Shiawassee Avenue to the Freedom Park for another wreath presentation.

www.tctimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fenton, MI
Fenton, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
City
Le Roy, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Oakwood Cemetery#Freedom Park#Town Square#War Veterans#Post#Fenton High School#Covid#Fenton City Councilwoman#Auxiliary#Shiawassee Avenue#Shiawassee River#Fallen Veterans#Soldiers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Fenton, MIwhmi.com

Veteran Honored For Pivotal Role In Historic Korean War Incident

A local veteran who was instrumental in the release of a U.S. general being held hostage was laid to rest with honors earlier this month. Joseph Charles Cherup of Fenton was 92 when he died April 24th. The lifetime member of Fenton’s VFW Post 3243 served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. According to a tribute made by Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin, he played a pivotal role in a famous incident during his service in Korea.
Fenton, MITri-County Times

Fenton & Linden Chamber welcomes Great Lakes Grills

Surrounded by community members and his team, owner Bob Kuerbitz, along with his wife Kristine, daughter Lilly and son Luke, cut the ribbon on his new business, Great Lakes Grills, Wednesday, May 12. The Fenton & Linden Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted the official ceremony for the new business, which opened its doors in March. Great Lakes Grills offers a full line of grills, smokers and accessories and is at 14305 N. Fenton Rd. in Fenton Township.
Genesee County, MIPosted by
MLive

Fallen officers honored at 61st annual Peace Officers’ Memorial Day in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Law enforcement officers and community members gathered at Flint Memorial Park Friday to honor Genesee County officers who have died in the line of duty. The Friday, May 14, event was the 61st annual memorial service held in the county. Those in attendance included Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, Prosecutor David Leyton, along with county judges and representatives from multiple police departments.
Fenton, MITri-County Times

Nine new sculptures in downtown Fenton

 Nine new sculptures were placed in downtown Fenton last week. They include “Sixth Fire” by Cynthia McKean, “Kaleidoscope” by Pam Reithmeier, “Triathlon” by Todd Kime and “Surely” by D.W. Martin, “Women Ironwork” and “The Four Winds” both by Mike Sohikian, “Power Outage” by D.W. Martin, Ann’s Arbor” by Todd Kime and “Rise” by James Oleson.
Genesee County, MITri-County Times

New interactive exhibit coming to Sloan Museum

Science of flight with simulations and design activities.  Sloan Museum is bringing flight and space exploration to life with a new exhibit that launches visitors into the future of aerospace technology and air travel.  Above and Beyond, an interactive experience exploring innovations in aerospace, will debut Saturday, May 15 at...
Fenton, MITri-County Times

‘Spread the Joy’ is a success

The St. John Foundation would like to thank all of the generous donors who helped make the St. John Foundation annual fundraiser, “Spread the Joy,” a huge success.  The Foundation was able to provide $50,000 to St. John School in Fenton and help 17 local organizations in the Fenton area.
Linden, MITri-County Times

Loose biking group gaining momentum

 On a sunny Wednesday morning on May 12, more than 20 Loose Center members gathered for their weekly bike ride in Linden.  The group had approximately six to eight participants when first started by Ann Walker in 2008, and it’s only grown, especially since people wanted to get out of the house during the pandemic.
Flint, MIPosted by
Cars 108

Sloan Museum’s ‘Above and Beyond’ Immersive Exhibit Opens Tomorrow

A new exhibit from Sloan Museum is set to open tomorrow. Get ready to take the family to a new immersive exhibit right here in Flint. Starting tomorrow, Saturday, May 15th, 2021, Sloan Museum's "Above and Beyond" exhibit will be open to the public. This new immersive exhibit will be available to check out all the way until September 5th, 2021.
Flint, MInbc25news.com

Three apartment complexes in Flint host COVID-19 vaccine clinics

FLINT, Mich. - The Genesee County Health Department is hosting vaccine clinics on Friday. Three clinics will be held at three apartment complexes from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. All clinics are free and no appointment is necessary. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered to people 18 and...
Genesee County, MITri-County Times

Mystery solved

 Learning the identity of the two little girls in this photo made Doug Tebo’s day.  Tebo had reached out to the Times last week to see if the paper could help in his search of identifying and ultimately presenting a 15-year-old photo of two little girls that was taken at Oakwood Cemetery during the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the soldier’s statue, which took place July 4, 2006.
Flint, MIabc12.com

Clean and Green program works to rid Flint of blight

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -(05/11/21)-The smell of fresh cut grass hangs in the air on Dakota street this afternoon. “Cleaned up the trash, you’ve mowed the grass, you edged it. You weed wacked it and it just looks like home,” said Flint native, Clarence Campbell. Clarence Campbell has been working to...
Genesee County, MIMLive.com

Couple donates Cafe Rhema coffee delivery to Genesee County schools for teacher appreciation week

Couple donates Cafe Rhema coffee delivery to Genesee County schools for teacher appreciation week. Victoria Ranger, left, her husband Joshua Ranger, center and both of Flint, and barista Carson Main work to fill containers up with coffee on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Cafe Rhema in downtown Flint. Volunteers delivered the coffee to various Genesee County schools in honor of teacher appreciation week. (Jake May | MLive.com)Buy Image.
Fenton, MIwhmi.com

Fenton Street Experience Returning For 2021

Fenton City Council has approved the return of late-weekday downtown fun that was a success last summer. The “Fenton Street Experience” is coming back on Thursday and Friday evenings from 5pm until 9pm beginning May 20th. It is scheduled to run weekly through October 14th and 15th. In a memo to City Council, City Manager Lynn Markland wrote that one of the takeaway from last year’s event was an appreciation from the public and especially families to have pedestrian use of the streets those evenings. It also helped businesses, including restaurants and bars that took advantage of a joint right-of-way application for the use of sidewalks during the event. This year, Markland says they are doing it again and have also created a number of mini-events to supplement the Experience, with health, safety, and welfare in mind. The Farmer’s Market will also run on Thursdays.