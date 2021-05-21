Fenton VFW to hold smaller scale Memorial Day event
The Fenton Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Post 3243 and Auxiliary will take part in a procession to honor fallen veterans on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31. The VFW members and their guests will gather at the Post at 1148 N. LeRoy Street and head south on LeRoy at 9 a.m. They will stop for a short wreath presentation at the bridge over the Shiawassee River. They will then proceed south on LeRoy, right (west) on Shiawassee Avenue to the Freedom Park for another wreath presentation.