Most Texas Republicans in the U.S. House have remained silent on efforts to oust one of their own – Rep. Liz Cheney – from a House leadership position, following her resistance to former President Donald Trump's debunked claims of fraud in the 2020 election. Abby Livingston has been following it for The Texas Tribune, where she's Washington bureau chief.