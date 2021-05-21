newsbreak-logo
Kearney, NE

Kearney grad was thrust onto front lines of COVID-19 as CNA during high school

By Mary Jane Skala Kearney Hub
Fremont Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY — When Aliana Schoone was a preschooler, she would don small pink scrubs and pretend to be a doctor. She had no idea that she’d be doing that for real before she graduated from high school during the COVID-19 pandemic. Schoone, a senior at Kearney High School, became a...

Nebraska StateFence Post

Nebraska cowgirl headed from arena to nursing school

Arthur, Neb. – Faith Storer has her college education figured out. The senior at Arthur County (Nebraska) High School and a high school rodeo athlete, she earned early acceptance to the Bryan College of Health nursing program, which will guarantee her, after two years of college at Bryan, acceptance into the nursing program at Bryan. The Bryan College of Health is located in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Kearney, NEGrand Island Independent

UNK hosting health sciences summer camp for high schoolers

KEARNEY – The University of Nebraska at Kearney is hosting one-day summer camps for high school students interested in health care careers. The Health Science Explorers camps are open to students entering grades nine through 12 who want to learn more about health care professions and UNK’s health sciences programs.
Nebraska StateGrand Island Independent

USS Nebraska submarine sailors to visit Kearney, North Platte

KEARNEY — Plans are being made for a group of sailors from the nuclear submarine USS Nebraska, “SSBN739,” to visit the Kearney area on June 15-16. According to Nebraska Admiral Gloria LeDroit of Kearney, the sailors’ visit is sponsored by the Nebraska Admirals Association. LeDroit said the sailors will speak...
Kearney, NENebraskaTV

Central Elementary School teacher retires after 50 years

KEARNEY, Neb — Ellen Paist walked the hallways at Central Elementary School for 50 years, but this year she hung up her teacher’s hat and is going into retirement. She said it all started with a dream. “I walked into the classroom and said I want to be a teacher,...
Kearney, NELincoln Journal Star

Concrete Cares helps families fighting cancer

KEARNEY — Kyle Poff discovered something special six years ago about people in construction and other trades when he and his father, Stan Poff, launched the Nebraska Chapter of Concrete Cares. Founded by a Kansan who dreamed of pouring a slab of pink concrete in all 50 states, Concrete Cares...
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Game and Parks seeking help naming new bison calf

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- A new bison calf has arrived at Buffalo Bill State Historical Park, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking the public's help in naming it. The calf was born May 10th and was first publicly announced on May 14th, but the organization announced an update on Sunday, declaring that the calf is a boy.
Nebraska StateColumbus Telegram

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. May 14, 2021. Editorial: Nebraska Passport program provides fun, helps local economies. Tourism is a big deal for Nebraska, pumping $3.5 billion into the economy in 2019. That might surprise people who think the Cornhusker State has little more to offer visitors than, well, corn. Savvy Nebraskans know...
Kearney, NEKSNB Local4

Health care summer camps offered by UNK

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska at Kearney is hosting one-day summer camps for high school students interested in health care careers. The Health Science Explorers camps are open to students entering grades nine through 12 who want to learn more about health care professions and UNK’s health sciences programs.
Grand Island, NEGrand Island Independent

Father Golka was ‘shocked, humbled and terrified’ when he learned he would become bishop

God spoke with a smack on the head. That’s how the Rev. James Golka, rector and pastor at St. Mary’s Cathedral, knew he was being called to the priesthood. He had graduated from Creighton University and was spending a year with the Jesuit Volunteer Corps on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. He was tutoring youths, driving a school bus, leading a church group and listening for “what God wanted me to do.”
Kearney, NEGrand Island Independent

UNK grad student selected for national addictions counselor fellowship program

KEARNEY – University of Nebraska at Kearney graduate student Elizabeth Haarberg was recently selected for a national fellowship program that provides financial support and training for master’s-level counseling students who are committed to serving minority populations. Haarberg, who is pursuing a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling, will participate...
Kearney, NEKearney Hub

Star Student of the Month: Antonio Guerrero

Congratulations to Horizon Middle School seventh grader, Antonio Guerrero, named the April Star Student of the Month by Eaton of Kearney!. Antonio was nominated by assistant principal Amber Lewis. Mrs. Lewis recognized Antonio for his passion, and how he "cares deeply, sets high expectations, and performs." She wrote, "Antonio is a model student. He is kind to others and is inclusive of everyone around him. Antonio works hard in the classroom and is a highly responsible student. He is incredibly humble and does not seek recognition for all of the good things he does. It's clear that he has an internal motivation that drives him to do his best in both his academic endeavors and how he treats others. We are proud to have him as a student at Horizon Middle School!"
Buffalo County, NEKearney Hub

Friday, May 14 COVID-19 statistics in Two Rivers District

Percent of eligible people fully vaccinated: 43.1%. Contact Two Rivers at 888-669-7154 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, or trphd.org. Contact DHHS at 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week or visit dhhs.ne.gov. To register for a vaccine,...
Kearney, NEGrand Island Independent

23 new cases of COVID-19 in Two Rivers district in the past two days

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 for the past two days in its seven-county region. Monday’s 11 cases included eight in Buffalo County and one each in Franklin, Kearney and Phelps counties. Tuesday’s 12 new cases included eight in Buffalo County, two in Dawson County and one each in Gosper and Kearney counties.
Kearney, NEGrand Island Independent

267 new cases of COVID-19 statewide, one death

KEARNEY – Twelve new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department in the past two days. Wednesday’s new cases included four in Buffalo County and one in Dawson County. Thursday’s new cases included four in Buffalo County and three in Dawson County. Two Rivers has vaccinated...