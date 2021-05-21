Kearney grad was thrust onto front lines of COVID-19 as CNA during high school

Congratulations to Horizon Middle School seventh grader, Antonio Guerrero, named the April Star Student of the Month by Eaton of Kearney!. Antonio was nominated by assistant principal Amber Lewis. Mrs. Lewis recognized Antonio for his passion, and how he "cares deeply, sets high expectations, and performs." She wrote, "Antonio is a model student. He is kind to others and is inclusive of everyone around him. Antonio works hard in the classroom and is a highly responsible student. He is incredibly humble and does not seek recognition for all of the good things he does. It's clear that he has an internal motivation that drives him to do his best in both his academic endeavors and how he treats others. We are proud to have him as a student at Horizon Middle School!"