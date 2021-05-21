newsbreak-logo
CMA board limits Morgan Wallen's award eligibility

By KRISTIN M. HALL AP Entertainment Writer
Times Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country singer Morgan Wallen will be eligible for multiple awards at this year’s CMA Awards but not the show’s top prize, a sign of the continuing fallout after he was caught on camera using a racial slur. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...

