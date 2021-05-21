newsbreak-logo
Galveston County, TX

Galveston County gets $179 million to reduce flooding

By Nick Powell
Houston Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGalveston County will receive $179 million in federal funds for flood mitigation projects, the Texas General Land Office announced Friday. The money will flow to more than a half-dozen different projects, many of which will improve drainage in low-lying areas that flood frequently during heavy rain storms like Galveston, Dickinson, and Texas City. Every project that received funding in Galveston County is targeted towards majority-low-to-moderate income communities.

