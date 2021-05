There are many people out there who don’t believe that a fifth Indiana Jones movie is a good idea. We understand why. Harrison Ford isn’t getting any younger, and Indiana Jones films have always been about action. Ford is in rude health and remarkably good shape for a man of 78, but there are certain things the human body can’t do when it reaches that age. We certainly don’t expect to see Professor Jones swinging from whips and having fistfights in the new film, which begs the question of what we’ll see him doing instead. We’ll have to wait until July 2022 to find out the answer to that question, but there are a few things we can tell you about the movie in the meantime.