Less than two months after jamming through a “temporary” expansion of the Affordable Care Act in the American Rescue Plan, President Joe Biden is asking for $200 billion to make the changes permanent. The law increased subsidies previously available for enrollees on the ACA exchanges and removed the upper income limit on subsidy eligibility for the years 2021-2022. Biden’s proposed American Families Plan continues these ACA augmentations forever — confirming that the original expansion had nothing to do with addressing a COVID-19 pandemic need and everything to do with enlarging and entrenching government’s footprint in healthcare.