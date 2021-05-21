newsbreak-logo
UPS driver spots 86-year-old woman bleeding in street, carries her to hospital

By Rob Roth, KTVU staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA ROSA, Calif. - An 86-year-old woman from Santa Rosa says a UPS driver came to her rescue in the middle of his work day. On her way to a medical appointment, Magda Vahey fell and broke her wrist while crossing the street near Providence Santa Rosa Hospital last month.

