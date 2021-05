Statement by Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh on announcement by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg reinstating pilot program for local hiring on federal transportation projects:. “I applaud President Biden and Secretary Buttigieg for bringing back local hiring preferences for those in economically or socially disadvantaged communities on federal transportation infrastructure projects. This is a major victory for Syracuse as the start of work on the Interstate 81 viaduct project comes closer. Because of this local hiring program, we can raise the standard of living for families in the City of Syracuse by ensuring more people get to work on the project.