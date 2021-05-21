newsbreak-logo
Buckeyes well represented on Kiper's 'big board' for 2022 NFL Draft

By Dave Biddle
247Sports
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMel Kiper of ESPN is out with his first "big board" for the 2022 NFL Draft where he ranks the top 25 players in order (ESPN+ link). He also ranks the top 10 players at each position, and Ohio State is very well represented in both categories. Kiper ranks three Buckeyes among the top 25 players overall. They are wide receiver Garrett Wilson (No. 11), defensive end Zach Harrison (No. 22) and wide receiver Chris Olave (No. 25).

