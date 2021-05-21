Buckeyes well represented on Kiper's 'big board' for 2022 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins have plenty to feel good about after this year's NFL draft, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper. The two clubs both received an "A" grade from the famed draft analyst Saturday as they both prepare to enter year two of their respective rebuilds after drafting quarterbacks last year. The Dolphins took Tua Tagovailoa No. 5 overall in 2020 with the Chargers grabbing Justin Herbert one pick later. While the latter would go onto win Offensive Rookie of the Year, both received some major upgrades this weekend, earning praise from Kiper in the process.