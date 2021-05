Although Jordan Brand has already unveiled many Air Jordans it plans on releasing this summer, there are a few pairs that were left out of the initial preview. According to @zSneakerheadz, the Air Jordan 12 “Utility” pictured here will be joining the lineup. The account also provided a first look at the forthcoming release, which showcases a predominantly black color scheme with full-grain leather serving as the base of the upper and suede working its way onto the infrared-accented mudguard. Breaking up the look is the grey speckled outsole underneath.