A new Dunkin' location opens in Decatur and features new hi-tech upgrades

Tim Boyle/Getty Images

(ATLANTA, Ga.) Dunkin’ (formerly Dunkin’ Donuts) is expanding in Georgia.

The popular coffee and donut chain has opened an additional location in Decatur on Lawrenceville Highway. The new location was announced Wednesday with the grand opening celebrated on Friday. Guests were able to redeem a free medium hot or iced coffee until noon.

In addition to free coffee, the Dunkin’ franchise network Coffee Cafe 2, LLC hosted a socially distant ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. and donated $1,000 to the Decatur-area Emergency Assistance Ministry (DEAM).

The donation is in collaboration with the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation .

The new restaurant is 2,000 square feet and seats up to 16 guests indoors and eight guests outdoors. The store also features Dunkin's new restaurant design, known as “Next Generation,” which showcases innovative technologies, including:

Digital kiosks that allow guests to order without the assistance of employees.

Dunkin's signature cold beverages are now served through an innovative tap system serving eight consistently cold beverages such as coffees, iced teas, cold brew coffee and nitro infused cold brew coffee. According to a news release, crew members will also use "top-quality flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make handcrafted drinks to order," according to a news release.

Dunkin' has also introduced an area dedicated to mobile pickups so that members of the rewards program, who order ahead via the mobile app, can get in and out of the restaurant faster.

The new Dunkin' is designed to save 25 percent more energy compared to a standard Dunkin' restaurant.