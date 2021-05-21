newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kansas changing COVID-19 vaccine strategy

Posted by 
Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — With new COVID-19 vaccinations declining, Kansas is changing its strategy for reaching herd immunity from holding mass immunization clinics to having doctor's offices and pharmacies give shots. Public health officials said this week that the change will make getting the shots more convenient for some people...

greatbendpost.com
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
716K+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Coronavirus
Local
Kansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
City
Topeka, KS
Topeka, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
Topeka, KS
Health
Topeka, KS
COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccine Doses#Health Data#Disease Control#Ap#Topeka High School#Topeka High Clinic#Twitter#Vaccine Supplies#Strategy#Mass Vaccination Clinics#Mass Immunization Clinics#Vaccinations#Immunizations#Health Care Providers#Measles#Public Health Officials#Infection Control#State Data#Polio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Great Bend Post

Sen. Marshall: Time to cut unemployment benefits

(Washington, D.C., May 21, 2021) – U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. penned an op-ed for the Kansas City Business Journal highlighting the need to help get Kansans back to work and halt enhanced unemployment benefits brought on by President Biden and the Democrats. Earlier this year, Democrats forced through legislation without any Republican support that provided an additional $300 per week in federal unemployment benefits, in turn making it more profitable for many Americans to stay unemployed. This month’s dismal Department of Labor (DOL) report showed an uptick in the unemployment rate to 6.1% and employers only adding 266,000 jobs last month, despite widespread projections of over one million jobs to be gained in April. Senator Marshall’s op-ed follows the introduction of his Get Americans Back to Work Act, which decreases the federal unemployment benefits to $150 per week at the end of May, and then fully repeals them out at the end of June. In his op-ed, Senator Marshall said in part,
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

State will help Kan. schools hammered by winter heating bills

In a typical February, the small Wabaunsee school district just west of Topeka pays a natural gas utility bill of about $4,300. This year its bill was more than $53,000. It’s not because classrooms were cranking up the heat. Wabaunsee is just one of hundreds of school districts in Kansas hit by an unprecedented spike in wholesale natural gas prices during February’s record-setting winter storm. Now the state is stepping in with $20 million in loans to help.
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

YouTube bans Kan. school board's video over COVID comments

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas public school district is trying to figure out how to keep school board meetings accessible online without hindering public comments after YouTube concluded that a video of a recent meeting spread misinformation about COVID-19 and removed it. The Shawnee Mission school board’s meeting...
Topeka, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Governor vetoes bill on what she calls 'junk insurance'

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday vetoed a bill favored by many Republican lawmakers that could have encouraged some people to stick longer with short-term health coverage that critics label “junk insurance.”. The bill’s backers said it simply would have given people who buy limited duration...
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

Kan. governor vetoes GOP COVID relief plan for businesses

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday vetoed a Republican proposal to set aside hundreds of millions of Kansas’ federal coronavirus relief dollars to compensate small businesses that faced restrictions earlier in the pandemic. Kelly said she is not opposed to compensating businesses for losses after the...
Kansas StateUniversity Daily Kansan

Kansas vaccinations exceed two million doses

Kansas has administered over two million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, reaching the landmark just six weeks after Gov. Laura Kelly (D) opened eligibility for the vaccine to everyone 16 years and older. About 43% of Kansans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Center...
Public HealthPosted by
Great Bend Post

Dillons adjusts mask policy to follow CDC guidelines

HUTCHINSON— Dillons stores will change their mask policy to follow CDC guidelines starting Thursday, according to a statement from the company. Fully-vaccinated customers and most fully-vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask in Dillons stores, distribution centers, plants, and offices, unless otherwise required by state or local jurisdiction. If there is a state or local mandate, Dillons will adhere to that requirement and its timeline. For Kansas, that includes a mask mandate in the city of Lawrence. Non-vaccinated associates will be required to wear a mask.
Kansas StatePosted by
The Manhattan Mercury

KDHE: Kansas records 368 cases statewide

Kansas on Monday added 368 new cases, 22 hospitalizations and two deaths since Friday, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. KDHE said Kansas’ coronavirus total Monday was 312,073 cases, 10,510 hospitalizations and 5,040 deaths. Geary County confirmed three new cases since Friday for a total of 3,422...
Topeka, KSWIBW

Gov. Kelly signs seven bills into law

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly signed a handful of bills Monday addressing areas from criminal justice to licensing and tax filing. “Today, I signed seven bipartisan bills that will enhance consumer protections and protect Kansas families from mistreatment and extortion,” Gov. Kelly said. “This is the kind of success that can be achieved when we work together – not as Republicans or Democrats – but as Kansans. I want to thank my colleagues in the legislature, on both sides of the aisle, for their efforts.”
Colorado StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

SW Kansas couple accused of murder in Colorado

FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man and woman in connection with the murder of a Colorado man on May 14, according to a media release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation. Matthew Perez, 39, Garden City is being held on a requested charge of First...
Kansas StateAgriculture Online

Wheat Tour to face soggy Kansas fields

For the next three days, a parade of vehicles will travel rain-soaked Kansas roads to assess the 2021 wheat crop. They could find a wheat crop as good as any in recent memory. This year’s Wheat Quality Council Hard Winter Wheat Tour comes two weeks after the norm, which gives the tourists a chance to see a more mature wheat crop.