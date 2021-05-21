Pop-Tarts Just Came Out With Its First Mystery Flavor. Here's What We Know So Far
It feels like Pop-Tarts have a flavor for everyone. According to Delish, Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Cookies and Creme, and Pretzel Cinnamon Sugar flavors top the chart as some of the best tasting varieties of this morning staple, but fan favorites like Frosted Raspberry and Confetti Cupcake easily hold their own against others. With so many taste sensations available, it seems like Pop-Tart has no chance of topping itself, yet it may have achieved the impossible with its latest flavor.www.mashed.com