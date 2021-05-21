newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Pop-Tarts Just Came Out With Its First Mystery Flavor. Here's What We Know So Far

By Erich Barganier
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

It feels like Pop-Tarts have a flavor for everyone. According to Delish, Brown Sugar Cinnamon, Cookies and Creme, and Pretzel Cinnamon Sugar flavors top the chart as some of the best tasting varieties of this morning staple, but fan favorites like Frosted Raspberry and Confetti Cupcake easily hold their own against others. With so many taste sensations available, it seems like Pop-Tart has no chance of topping itself, yet it may have achieved the impossible with its latest flavor.

www.mashed.com
Mashed

Mashed

53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Tarts#Mister E#Food Drink#Big Boxes#Mystery#The Pop Tarts#Pop Tarts#Pop Tart Connoisseurs#Flavors#Taste#Frosted Raspberry#Confetti Cupcake#Breakfast Fans#Shelves#Sixteen Count Boxes#Fan Favorites#Hats#Hoodies#Supplies#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay Just Announced A Brand New Cooking Show. Here's What We Know So Far

If you count yourself as a Gordon Ramsay fan, the celebrity chef has some good news for you. According to Ramsay's Twitter account, Fox has ordered a season of a new show, "Next Level Chef," for a run between 2021 and 2022. The show features Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo, and Nyesha Arrington mentoring line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, and food truck owners, who will all be competing against each other. According to Fox, the show takes place on a multi-tiered cooking area where each floor features different sets of ingredients and cooking tools.
DrinksPosted by
Forbes

These Gins Are So Mysterious Their Distiller Doesn’t Know What’s In Them

You’ve heard of mystery meat, Mystery Men and Mystery Science Theater. But have you ever considered the concept of mystery gin?. Leave it to the off-beat and creative minds at Tamworth Distilling in New Hampshire to come up with an alcohol so secret that even its own distiller doesn’t know the flavors he’s concocting. It’s part of a play Tamworth is unofficially calling its Backyard “Unicorn” Gin series, whose four infinitesimally small batches will consist of some undetermined combination of seasonal botanicals grown on-site.
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

I Tried Chocolate-Covered Pickles—and Here’s What I Thought

When in need of a snack, you probably don’t reach for a stash of chocolate-covered pickles—or maybe you do! We’ve seen our fair share of weird food combinations that actually taste amazing, and pickles are a trendy topic lately. From taco-flavored pickles to Kool-Aid pickles, we’ve sampled it all. So why not try this one out, too?
Food & DrinksPosted by
FanSided

Bring on the mystery as Pop-Tarts wants you to guess their new flavor

It’s a Pop-Tarts Mister E! For the first time ever, our favorite toaster pastry brand is giving us a chance to win big and guess what the flavor is on their new mystery box. According to a press release from Pop-Tarts, it seems that they had a bit of a break in at the factory leading to a new flavor being created. They ended up loving the creation so much that they have decided to hire Mister E to help them launch this new innovation.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Here's What Red Lobster's Chief Biscuit Officer Actually Does

As far as seafood is concerned, one of the biggest restaurant chains that has managed to appeal to fans across the country is Red Lobster. According to the brand's website, the team pays close attention to the quality of seafood at the restaurant and sources only the highest-quality ingredients available, noting, "Red Lobster has been committed to seafood sustainability since we first opened our doors in 1968 ... We're also proud to have spent decades building personal relationships with suppliers who share our values."
Food & Drinksmashed.com

Trader Joe's Fans Are Psyched For The Return Of Its Ube Ice Cream

Run, don't walk, to your local Trader Joe's store because its ube ice cream has been spotted by @traderjoeslist on Instagram. The freezer full of those purple-colored ice cream pints had many social media users excited about its return. Although the ice cream is said to be in limited supply, the uber-popular pint has been a fan favorite since its first launch. From the vibrant purple hue to the creamy texture, this tasty find is a reason to eat dessert first.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Here's Why Your Chicken Stock's Consistency Is Wrong, According To Ina Garten

Celebrity chef and culinary expert Ina Garten sure knows how to spice things up in the kitchen. One of her strengths is being accessible to her fans and providing them with cooking tips and techniques that they can use on an everyday basis. According to Food & Wine, there are some kitchen rules that Garten swears by. For example, she suggests storing bread in the freezer in chunks which makes it super easy to use them later. The hack ensures that the original texture of the bread stays intact.
Food & Drinkspurewow.com

Love KIND Bars? The Brand Just Launched a Line of Vegan Ice Creams That’s Just as Delicious

In our book, summer is synonymous with ice cream season. We crave it in all its glorious forms, whether it’s plain in a cup, sprinkle-clad in a cone or whirled into a shake. But it doesn’t take long for all that dairy and added sugar to take their toll. So, this summer, we’re stocking our freezer with KIND FROZEN Pints, a vegan ice cream alternative that’s plant-based, protein-rich and better for you. (And yeah, it tastes just like the real thing.)
ShoppingPosted by
StyleCaster

Rumors Are Already Swirling About Prime Day 2021 — Here’s What We Know so Far

If you’re not familiar with Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale extravaganza, it’s essentially the Black Friday of fall that you definitely don’t want to miss. Last year’s Prime Day event was a little different because the annual sale event was pushed back due to, well, everything that was happening in the world last year. Prime Day ran for two days straight in 2020, with plenty of the same massive price cuts we usually see across all categories, from home appliances to beauty, and opportunities to support small businesses. Now that we’re returning to a new normal, we’re all starting to wonder when is Amazon Prime Day 2021 going to happen?
Food & DrinksPosted by
SPY

Fried Chicken Ice Cream: The Summer Treat You Never EVER Knew You Needed

As if the world couldn’t get any weirder, meet fried chicken ice cream: the sweet yet salty delicious frozen treat made to look like fried chicken drumsticks. Before you get too excited and think this is a way you can eat both ice cream and chicken at the same time, don’t let this bucket fool you. All nine pieces inside each KFC-like bucket are totally chicken-free — it’s just a comedic play on the classic, delicious treat. And it ain’t even April Fools’ Day!
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

Everything You Need To Know About Eggplant

Eggplant, also known as aubergine, is a unique fruit that has a flavor profile suitable for just about anyone's pallet, according to The Spruce Eats. It is one veggie that vegetarians and meat eaters alike can enjoy. The limitless possibilities of preparation and cooking offer a vegetable that everyone should have in their home. And, eggplant is also one of the most underrated healthy foods.
Restaurantscincinnatimagazine.com

Five Spots Where Ice Cream’s Not the Only Treat

Next time you visit these cool confectioners, grab some extra non-frozen treats while you’re enjoying a scoop. It’s true that Graeter’s is the ice cream king around these parts—but the company’s handcrafted chocolates are queen. The next time you’re satisfying your craving for a pint of black raspberry chip, snag some opera creams or every Ohioan’s favorite chocolate-and-peanut-butter treat, buckeyes.
Beauty & Fashionnewbeauty.com

Amazon Prime Day Is Coming—Here’s What We Know So Far

If there’s one thing we can admit to, it’s that Amazon Prime knows how brighten a dull day. While binge ordering has been on the back burner this past year, the mega retailer’s biggest sale of the year is coming up on the horizon, making it the perfect time to stock up on our beauty must-haves.
TV Showsmashed.com

Gordon Ramsay Just Announced A Brand New Cooking Show. Here's What We Know So Far

If you count yourself as a Gordon Ramsay fan, the celebrity chef has some good news for you. According to Ramsay's Twitter account, Fox has ordered a season of a new show, "Next Level Chef," for a run between 2021 and 2022. The show features Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo, and Nyesha Arrington mentoring line cooks, home chefs, social media stars, and food truck owners, who will all be competing against each other. According to Fox, the show takes place on a multi-tiered cooking area where each floor features different sets of ingredients and cooking tools.