Pop-Tarts Just Came Out With Its First Mystery Flavor. Here's What We Know So Far

If you’re not familiar with Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale extravaganza, it’s essentially the Black Friday of fall that you definitely don’t want to miss. Last year’s Prime Day event was a little different because the annual sale event was pushed back due to, well, everything that was happening in the world last year. Prime Day ran for two days straight in 2020, with plenty of the same massive price cuts we usually see across all categories, from home appliances to beauty, and opportunities to support small businesses. Now that we’re returning to a new normal, we’re all starting to wonder when is Amazon Prime Day 2021 going to happen?