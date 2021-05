It’s the latest from black midi’s forthcoming second studio album. black midi have shared their new single and video Chondromalacia Patella with Cavalcade due on May 28th. More gigs have also been announced for the band’s North American touring, while a Cavalcade Golden Ticket contest has been launched too – one placed in a single UK and US vinyl pressing of the album which, for those lucky Buckets, will give the option of having black midi as their function band at an event of their choice; one day in the studio with the band, or guestlists spots for two people worldwide at a headline show for 10 years.