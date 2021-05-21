newsbreak-logo
Highway enforcement increases for ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign as Memorial Day weekend approaches

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Department of Public Safety reminds drivers to travel safely as the month of May closes out and heads into the Memorial Day holiday. Starting Monday, May 24 through Monday, May 31, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers will engage in Click It or Ticket, an enforcement campaign encouraging people to wear their seat belt. They will also participate in Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort), seeking drivers who are intoxicated, speeding or breaking other traffic laws. Troopers will also keep an eye out for those not following the state’s Move Over, Slow Down law.

