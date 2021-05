Pocatello Montessori School is in search of an interested individual who will help them kick start their new school library this coming fall. The Pocatello Rotary Club will be donating shelves and books for the library that will serve children ages 3 to 8. They need a volunteer who will come into the school at least once a week and help organize and operate the library. Duties may include helping to establish a system to check books in and out of the library, taking a cart of books around to the classrooms and encouraging children to check out books, teaching children what a library is and promoting reading in the school. Please call 208-417-1930 for more details.