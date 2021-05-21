newsbreak-logo
Carteret County, NC

Overdue motorist found safe in Burlington

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An overdue motorist has been found safe by Burlington police. Carteret County deputies say they have spoken to Sara Guthrie and she is fine. The 42-year-old woman from Stella was last heard from on Monday. Deputies say Guthrie reportedly is having vehicle trouble. FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

