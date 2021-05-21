newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marquette, MI

Presque Isle Art Fair applications open until Sunday

By Tia Trudgeon
WLUC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Art Fairs are coming back this summer and Presque Isle Art Fair Needs participants. The Fair is on June 26th and will be held in the front lawn of Niik Creative Co. on Island Beach Road in Marquette. Artists of all mediums are welcome to apply,...

www.uppermichiganssource.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Marquette, MI
City
Presque Isle, MI
Marquette, MI
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#Art#Creative Artists#Mich#Wluc#Niik Creative Co#The Presque Isle Art Fair#Art Fairs#Island Beach Road#Lawn#Experiences
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
Marquette, MIabc10up.com

Memorial Day Celebration Coming To Presque Isle Park

MARQUETTE, Mich – When it comes to Memorial Day celebrations, two Upper Peninsula residents have taken matters into their own hands. Dave Aro and T. Hamari are celebrating Memorial Day at the Presque Isle Park Pavilion by encouraging people to get out and enjoy some grilling. “There are a couple...
Michigan StateMy North.com

Best Dates & Locations to Explore Northern Michigan’s Night Sky

From dark sky preserves to notable sky-watching events, find out the tips and tricks to exploring all Northern Michigan’s night sky has to offer. 30-second exposure of the Milky Way and shooting star at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Photo by Thomas Bos. Where to Find Dark Skies in Northern Michigan.
Harvey, MIWLUC

Madisons Bridal Boutique celebrates grand opening in Harvey

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - May flowers bring new ventures, as Madisons Bridal Boutique celebrated their grand opening Saturday. Owner Sarah Bahrman bought Dan’s Bridal & Tuxedo in Downtown Marquette last March, moving the venue to Harvey. Her new bridal shop features tuxedo rentals and over 50 wedding dresses off-the-rack from...
Munising, MIPosted by
Munising Post

Munising events calendar

1. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 2. Tuesday Trivia; 3. Restore Wildmen Camping Trip/Hike; 4. Fresh Coast Film Festival 2021; 5. Project Graduation All Night Party 2021;
Marquette, MIwnmufm.org

Residents asked for opinion on new Kids Cove playground in Marquette

MARQUETTE, MI-- Officials want input from the Marquette community on plans for a new, inclusive Kids Cove playground at Mattson Lower Harbor park. City Director of Community Services Jon Swenson says the current playground was built in 1996. He says it’s showing its age and anyone with mobility concerns would have a hard time using it.
Marquette, MIMining Journal

Superior Yesterdays

EDITOR’S NOTE: Superiorland Yesterdays is prepared by the reference staff at the Peter White Public Library in Marquette. MARQUETTE — Northern Michigan University President James Appleberry visited with representatives of nearly 4,000 young authors from Marquette and Alger counties who gathered at NMU for the 16th annual Young Authors Conference. Among the representatives were: Shawn Moldenhaver, first grade, McDonald Elementary, K.I. Sawyer; Mandi Champion, fourth grade, Pineview Elementary, Palmer; Paul Jacobson, second grade, Silver Creek Elementary, Harvey; Christina Weisgerber, kindergarten, Bishop Baraga Elementary, Marquette; Nathan Williamson, fifth grade, Bothwell Middle School, Marquette; Holly Bashaw, third grade, North Lake Elementary, Ishpeming; Nancy Schneider and Judy Sarosik, co-directors of Young Authors. Teachers and students from the NICE, Gwinn, Marquette, Powell Township, Ishpeming, Negaunee, AuTrain-Onota, Superior Central and Wells Township districts participated in the five-day conference.
Marquette, MIwfxd.com

UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: Save $120 on a Year Membership to 906 Poker Social!

Marquette, MI – May 17, 2021– 906 Poker Social is a social club on 1200 South Front Street in Marquette. With this year membership, you can come play a variety of poker games in a fun and safe setting. Monthly Memberships costs $30. A year membership costs $300 which gives you the ability to play tournaments and cash games, and get personal locker included. 906 Poker Social is open 5pm on Thursday, Friday, 12pm Saturdayand 12:30 on Sundays. Tournaments are every Thursday and Sundays. For questions, call Josh at 906-361-2509 or 906 Poker on Facebook.
Marquette, MIWLUC

Iron Range Roll looking for volunteers

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Range Roll is coming up and volunteers are needed. The event is a point-to-point bike race starting at the Cliffs Shaft Mine Museum in Ishpeming and ending in Marquette. It’s a fundraiser for youth programs at the YMCA of Marquette County. The event will...
Marquette, MIabc10up.com

“You’re a good man Charley Brown” Broadway Musical

Marquette Senior High School is putting together a Broadway musical of the classic “you’re a good man Charley Brown” beginning night. The performances will begin tonight at 7 p.m. with a second show on tomorrow at 7 p.m. Tickets are 12 dollars per person. Tickets can be ordered through the...
Marquette, MIWLUC

Marquette Diocese ordains two new Deacons

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Catholic Diocese welcomed two new Deacons during an ordination ceremony Friday afternoon. Christian Flagstadt and Brandon Yanni were ordained by Bishop John Doerfler. Flagstadt is from the Gladstone area and Yanni is from Sault Ste. Marie. Both have been studying at the seminary in...
Marquette, MIWLUC

Summer boating and camping rentals available at NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University (NMU) Rec Sports has a one-stop-shop for your summer outdoor plans. The department is offering stand-up paddle boards, single person kayaks, camping gear, even disc golfing sets for rent. You can reserve ahead or just stop in at NMU’s Physical Education Instructional Facility...
Marquette, MIabc10up.com

Superior Watershed Partnership Calls For Planting 100,000 Trees

MARQUETTE, Mich – A Marquette partnership is promoting the growth of trees in the Upper Peninsula. The Superior Watershed Partnership is inviting the public to plant 100,000 trees throughout the U.P. Trees will be available for free to be picked up this Saturday from 10 AM to 3 PM and...
Marquette, MIMining Journal

Kids Cove Inclusive Playground community input opportunities are being offered Monday, Tuesday

MARQUETTE — The city of Marquette Community Services Department and the Marquette Playgrounds For All Committee invite the community to participate in several public input sessions the week of May 17. Sessions will be hosted by Sanders & Czapski Associates and partners Progressive A&E and Let Kids Play. The public is encouraged to attend any or all of the following opportunities:
Marquette, MIMining Journal

Lighthouses plan to pursue restoration plans

LANSING – Despite financial challenges, lighthouse boosters are eager to move forward with restoration plans this year. Among those with plans to kick off restoration projects or fundraising efforts are the Big Sable Point Lighthouse in Ludington, Marquette Harbor Lighthouse in Marquette and Muskegon South Pierhead Lighthouse and the Muskegon Breakwater Light in Muskegon.
Marquette, MIMining Journal

MEA scholarships awarded to local students

MARQUETTE — Several local students are recipients of 2021 Michigan Education Association scholarships, which honor exemplary public school students from Michigan who will attend a public university in the state in the fall. Connor Johnson of Marquette Senior High School is a new winner of a $1,450 scholarship. Taylor Jancsi, formerly of Gwinn Area Community Schools who attends Grand Valley State University, is a repeat winner of a $725 scholarship. Breanna Johnson, formerly of Negaunee Public Schools who attends the University of Michigan, is a repeat winner of a $725 scholarship. Another repeat winner of a $725 scholarship is Madelyn Koski, a former NICE Community Schools student who attends Ferris State University.
Marquette, MIMining Journal

Lions will collect returnables

MARQUETTE –On May 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Marquette Lions Club will again welcome and appreciate donations of returnable bottles and cans. Drive through Marquette Lions Lakeside Park on South Front Street and assistance will be provided. Contact Lion Mary 906-250-1596 with questions.